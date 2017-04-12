Xiaomi Mi 6 Teaser Released Ahead of Launch on April 19

After much see-saw on the dates, Xiaomi has finally put all the banter to rest and has confirmed the launch date of its Mi 6 flagship. It will be officially unveiled on April 19 in Beijing at the University of Technology Gymnasium, where price and availability details will be known. Xiaomi has now shared a teaser on its China website, reiterating the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The teaser comes with the tagline (translated) "You waited for 203 days, we waited for seven year" and it has a backdrop of a cityscape at the beak of dawn. The teaser doesn't reveal much about the device, except for reiterating the launch date.

Running up to the launch, plenty of leaks have already spilled the beans on most of the specification and pricing details of the Mi 6. The big highlight of the smartphone is said to be the latest Snapdragon 835 processor integration. The Mi 6 is said to be a big upgrade from the Xiaomi Mi 5, and it is also tipped to sport a dual-curved edge display - at least on one premium variant.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will allegedly be launched in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB variants priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand is tipped to be be offered in 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.

From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat - based on a heretofore unreleased version of MIUI, the company's custom ROM. It will feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display. It is tipped to offer 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage as well. As for camera, the Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support and an 8-megapixel front snapper capable of 4K recording as well.

Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus.