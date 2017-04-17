Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 6 Teased to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Wednesday Launch

 
17 April 2017
Xiaomi Mi 6 Teased to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Wednesday Launch

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 6 set to debut on Wednesday
  • The smartphone likely to go on sale in China first
  • Mi 6 expected to pack improvements over the Mi 5

Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone, the Mi 6, is all set to be announced at an event in Beijing in China on Wednesday. The Chinese company, in an attempt to make sure there's enough buzz around the new phone, has been teasing the Xiaomi Mi 6. The latest teaser drops hints that the Mi 6 will sport dual cameras at the back while packing 6GB of RAM.

The company has shared a new video that stresses on the "666" number hinting at presence of 6GB RAM. It also indicates that the Mi 6 may sport dual cameras at the back.

Based on preliminary reports, the Mi 6 is said to sport fingerprint scanner embedded in the front glass and it will have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Another improvement is said to be the presence of a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been rumoured for weeks now and is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with latest version of MIUI running on top. It is said to feature a 5.1-inch full-HD display and will come in 64GB as well as 128GB storage models.

The company is widely expected to debut a model with Quad HD display as well, called the Mi 6 Plus, which will sport dual curved edges. The handset is said to pack 64GB or 128GB storage. For camera, Xiaomi is said to ship the Mi 6 with a 12-megapixel dual-rear camera with 4K video recording support. Other specifications include an 8-megapixel front camera.

Previously, the Mi 6 teaser was made live with a tagline that said (translated) "You waited for 203 days, we waited for seven years," with a backdrop of a cityscape at the beak of dawn. The Chinese company is also expected to launch the Mi 6 Plus smartphone at the same event alongside the Mi 6.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus

Display

5.70-inch

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, Xiaomi, Mi 6 Features, Xiaomi Mi 6 Specifications, Mi 6 Price, Mobiles, Android, Mi 6 Launch
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap

Xiaomi Mi 6 Teased to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Wednesday Launch
 
 

