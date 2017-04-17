Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone, the Mi 6, is all set to be announced at an event in Beijing in China on Wednesday. The Chinese company, in an attempt to make sure there's enough buzz around the new phone, has been teasing the Xiaomi Mi 6. The latest teaser drops hints that the Mi 6 will sport dual cameras at the back while packing 6GB of RAM.

The company has shared a new video that stresses on the "666" number hinting at presence of 6GB RAM. It also indicates that the Mi 6 may sport dual cameras at the back.

Based on preliminary reports, the Mi 6 is said to sport fingerprint scanner embedded in the front glass and it will have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Another improvement is said to be the presence of a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been rumoured for weeks now and is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with latest version of MIUI running on top. It is said to feature a 5.1-inch full-HD display and will come in 64GB as well as 128GB storage models.

The company is widely expected to debut a model with Quad HD display as well, called the Mi 6 Plus, which will sport dual curved edges. The handset is said to pack 64GB or 128GB storage. For camera, Xiaomi is said to ship the Mi 6 with a 12-megapixel dual-rear camera with 4K video recording support. Other specifications include an 8-megapixel front camera.

Previously, the Mi 6 teaser was made live with a tagline that said (translated) "You waited for 203 days, we waited for seven years," with a backdrop of a cityscape at the beak of dawn. The Chinese company is also expected to launch the Mi 6 Plus smartphone at the same event alongside the Mi 6.