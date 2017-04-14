Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 6 Specifications Tipped Again by Geekbench Listing, Scores Higher Than Galaxy S8

 
14 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi 6 Specifications Tipped Again by Geekbench Listing, Scores Higher Than Galaxy S8

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 6 spotted on the Geekbench website
  • It scores higher than Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
  • The device is expected to sport the Snapdragon 835 processor

After being spotted in a live image, the forthcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship has now been spotted in Geekbench benchmark results. These results are often testimony to how powerful the phone is, and the alleged single-core and multi-core results on the Geekbench site points that the Mi 6 is likely to be a very powerful device.

According to Geekbench, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, alongsideAdreno 540 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It is also listed to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and all of these specifications have been leaked before as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 managed to score 2006 in single-core result and 6438 in multi-core result on GeekBench. These scores are much higher than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. To recap, the Galaxy S8 scored 1916 and 6011 in single-core and multi-core results respectively, and the Galaxy S8+ scored 1929 and 6084 in single-core and multi-core results respectively. This does indicate that the Mi 6 will be a powerful device, however, it all depends on what the final product turns out to be.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is set to launch on April 19, and specifications and price of the device have already been leaked. From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and will feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display. It is tipped to offer 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage as well. As for camera, the Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front snapper. Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will allegedly be launched in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB variants priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand is tipped to be be offered in 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6

Display

5.10-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 6 Benchmarks, Xiaomi Mi 6 Geekbench, Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaks, Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch, Xiaomi Mi 6 Features, Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy S8 Benchmarks, Android, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

NASA Says Saturn's Moon Most Likely to Have Life: 10 Things You Need to Know
VIVO V5
Xiaomi Mi 6 Specifications Tipped Again by Geekbench Listing, Scores Higher Than Galaxy S8
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch Data Offers to Counter Reliance Jio Offer
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  3. NASA Says Saturn's Moon Most Likely to Have Life: 10 Things to Know
  4. OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site
  5. Geekbench Listing Tips Xiaomi Mi 6 to Be More Powerful Than Galaxy S8
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
  7. The 'Google Hire' Job Site Looks Set to Take on LinkedIn, Jobvite, Others
  8. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tips Design
  9. HTC One X10 With MediaTek P10 SoC, 4000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Fast and Furious 8: The Dumb, Fun Action Movie You've Been Waiting For?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.