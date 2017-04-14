After being spotted in a live image, the forthcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship has now been spotted in Geekbench benchmark results. These results are often testimony to how powerful the phone is, and the alleged single-core and multi-core results on the Geekbench site points that the Mi 6 is likely to be a very powerful device.

According to Geekbench, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, alongsideAdreno 540 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It is also listed to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and all of these specifications have been leaked before as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 managed to score 2006 in single-core result and 6438 in multi-core result on GeekBench. These scores are much higher than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. To recap, the Galaxy S8 scored 1916 and 6011 in single-core and multi-core results respectively, and the Galaxy S8+ scored 1929 and 6084 in single-core and multi-core results respectively. This does indicate that the Mi 6 will be a powerful device, however, it all depends on what the final product turns out to be.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is set to launch on April 19, and specifications and price of the device have already been leaked. From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and will feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display. It is tipped to offer 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage as well. As for camera, the Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front snapper. Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will allegedly be launched in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB variants priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand is tipped to be be offered in 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.