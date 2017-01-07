According to earlier reports, the successor to Xiaomi's flagship Mi 5 - the Xiaomi Mi 6 - is likely to be unveiled in the first half of 2017, with February or April said to be the likely launch months. Later, a leak suggested that Xiaomi Mi 6 will launch on February 6 with sales starting in March. And now, an AnTuTu benchmark report for a 'prototype' Mi 6 has been shared by a Weibo user, where it's said to have got a record score of 210,329.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to pack a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which was finally unveiled at CES this week and is Qualcomm's most efficient SoC till date. That said and if the Weibo user's claim is to believed, the AnTuTu score for Xiaomi Mi 6 rakes in at an impressive 210,329, which is higher than the record score of 183,106 of iPhone 7 Plus. Talking only about Android phones, the Snapdragon 821-powered OnePlus 3T has been the record holder so far, with a score of 163,578.

Photo Credit: weibo.com/smfengbao

It's worth noting that the AnTuTu benchmark scores don't necessarily guarantee a smartphone's real world performance.

When Qualcomm took the centre stage at the ongoing CES trade show, it affirmed that the Snapdragon 835 is built on the 10nm FinFET fabrication process by Samsung, and is capable of delivering 27 percent higher performance while consuming 40 percent less power than the Snapdragon 821. "The combination of the CPU, GPU, DSP and software framework support in the Snapdragon 835 offers a highly-capable heterogeneous compute platform," the company said in a release.

Talking about Xiaomi Mi 6, it is expected to be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants in Black, White, and Blue colour options. It will reportedly have a dual-tone design similar to the iPhone 5s, while the camera and dual-LED flash could be situated at the top right corner.