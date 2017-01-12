Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Mi 6 Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi 6 Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's Mi 6 said to pack a large 4000mAh battery
  • The smartphone is said to come in dual-curved display variant as well
  • Mi 6 widely expected to come in 4GB and 6GB of RAM models

Xiaomi Mi 6, the successor to the company's flagship Mi 5, has been rumoured to be unveiled in the first half of 2017 for few weeks now. A new set of details claim to reveal possible specifications alongside pricing of the handset ahead of the launch.

According to a Chinese report, Xiaomi will launch two versions of the Mi 6 smartphone - one with a flat screen and another with dual-curved screen likely to be dubbed Mi 6 Pro. One of the biggest differences between the regular Mi 6 and curved display variant will be RAM value apart from the screen. The Mi 6 is expected to launch with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage option while the Mi 6 Pro is said to come in 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The new Chinese report also claims that the Mi 6 variant will pack a physical home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest highlights of the Mi 6 series is said to be the dual-rear camera setup though details about the cameras are unavailable so far.

As previously tipped, the Mi 6 is anticipated to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The handset is also tipped to pack a large 4000mAh battery.

For pricing, the regular Mi 6 is said to be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) while the dual-curved display variant expected to be priced around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

A separate report claims that the Xiaomi Mi 6 has entered mass production. The company is using LCD panels for the flat screen variant while OLED screen is being used for the dual-curved screen variant.

In India, Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Redmi Note 4 smartphone on January 19.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 6, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Date
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

India, US Sign Agreement on Cyber-Security Cooperation
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Xiaomi Mi 6 Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  3. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  4. Watch Today's HTC Phone Launch Event Live
  5. Lenovo P2 Review
  6. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
  7. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  9. Reliance Jio Offered Highest Average Download Speeds in December - TRAI
  10. Apologise or We Cancel Visas, Sushma Swaraj Warns Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.