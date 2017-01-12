Xiaomi Mi 6, the successor to the company's flagship Mi 5, has been rumoured to be unveiled in the first half of 2017 for few weeks now. A new set of details claim to reveal possible specifications alongside pricing of the handset ahead of the launch.

According to a Chinese report, Xiaomi will launch two versions of the Mi 6 smartphone - one with a flat screen and another with dual-curved screen likely to be dubbed Mi 6 Pro. One of the biggest differences between the regular Mi 6 and curved display variant will be RAM value apart from the screen. The Mi 6 is expected to launch with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage option while the Mi 6 Pro is said to come in 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The new Chinese report also claims that the Mi 6 variant will pack a physical home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest highlights of the Mi 6 series is said to be the dual-rear camera setup though details about the cameras are unavailable so far.

As previously tipped, the Mi 6 is anticipated to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The handset is also tipped to pack a large 4000mAh battery.

For pricing, the regular Mi 6 is said to be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) while the dual-curved display variant expected to be priced around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

A separate report claims that the Xiaomi Mi 6 has entered mass production. The company is using LCD panels for the flat screen variant while OLED screen is being used for the dual-curved screen variant.

In India, Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Redmi Note 4 smartphone on January 19.