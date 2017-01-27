Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport Ceramic Body, 6GB RAM

 
27 January 2017
Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport Ceramic Body, 6GB RAM

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come in three variants
  • Most premium variant will sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, dual-edged screen
  • The premium variant will also sport 6GB of RAM, ceramic body

Xiaomi's 2017 flagship, the Mi 6, was recently tipped to come in three variants, and launch at MWC 2017. Running up to the rumoured launch, a new leak has cropped up showing off the Xiaomi Mi 6. The leak claims that the most premium variant will sport a ceramic body, just like the bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX launched last year. Separately, Xiaomi confirmed it would have no presence at MWC - tipped the launch will be at a later date.

China's MyDrivers reports that the Xiaomi Mi 6's most expensive variant will sport a dual-edged curved screen, with 6GB of RAM, and a ceramic body. The other two flat-screen variants will sport 4GB of RAM.

As previously reported, the smartphone is said to have three variants - one which will sport a MediaTek Helio X30 processor, while the other two will sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. The most premium variant will sport the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and a dual-edged curved screen.

As for optics, all the variants are expected to sport a 12-megaixel rear camera with Sony's IMX362 sensor. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will pack a 3000mAh battery, and run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat (with the MIUI 9 skin on top). The report states that the smartphone will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage capacity options, however lower storage options should also be made available.

While the device is pegged to be launching at MWC 2017, Samsung has reportedly been promised the first supply of the latest Snapdragon 835 chipsets, followed by LG for the LG G6. Thus, the release of the Xiaomi MI 6 is now expected to be soon after the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 - most probably sometime in March or April.

As for the price, the variant with MediaTek processor will be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,800), while the other variant with the Snapdragon 835 SoC will be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,800). The third variant with the dual-edged curved display and the latest Snapdragon processor will be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,800). Previous reports also claim that the curved screen variant is tipped to be called the Mi 6 Pro.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch, Xiaomi Mi 6 Features, Xiaomi Mi 6 Variants, Xiaomi Mi 6 Display, Xiaomi Mi 6 Price, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport Ceramic Body, 6GB RAM
 
 

