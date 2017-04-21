Ahead of the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch, the Chinese company was rumoured to debut a "Plus" variant of premium smartphone as well. Xiaomi, however, it gave it a miss at Wednesday's launch and the Xiaomi Mi 6 was the only star of the event. Now, a Chinese certification site has again tipped existence of the Mi 6 Plus.

In separate news, Xiaomi's much-anticipated Mi MIX 2 has been listed by a third-party online retailer with specifications indicating that the bezel-less smartphone may launch soon.

The rumoured Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus has been spotted (via Playfuldroid) at the 3C certification listing with model number MDE40. The listing offers little detail about the handset but it does suggest that the Mi 6 Plus may be on the cards. Based on preliminary leaks, the Mi 6 Plus features a 5.7-inch full-HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, on the other hand, has been listed by a third-party online retailer with specifications ahead of the company's official launch. The Mi MIX 2 is said to features a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6.4-inch QHD display, 19-megapixel rear camera, and a 13-megapixel camera at the front. The dual-SIM handset is said to run Android 7.1 Nougat. Considering this is a third-party online retailer, we can expect the specifications to change when the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is officially launched.

Separately, the Xiaomi Mi 6 launched on Wednesday is rumoured to be available in 11 colours overall. The Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched with Black, White and Blue colour options while a limited edition Silver colour was also announced. According to new leaked details, the Mi 6 will be also available in Gold, Grey, Pink, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Cherry Blossom, and Frosted Black colours. We can expect Xiaomi to announce more colour options for the Mi 6 in the course of time.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was announced in three variants at different price points- 64GB storage and 6GB RAM was priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 23,500), while the model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 27,000). Apart from the two regular versions, Xiaomi also announced the Mi 6 Ceramic which was priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000).