Xiaomi made two big announcements this month, with the launch of the Mi Home Store in Bengaluru and the launch of the Redmi 4 smartphone in the country. Now, a cryptic tweet from Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain seems to suggest that the company may be gearing up for another India launch in July. Speculations are ripe that this could be the Xiaomi Mi 6 or the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Jain has tweeted Xiaomi India’s use of the 23rd day of a month for the first flash sale of a new product. The company sold 250,000 Redmi Note 4 units on January 23 in its first flash sale, and the same number of units of the Redmi 4A were sold on March 23, its first flash sale, and again 250,000 Redmi 4 units were sold on May 23, its first flash sale. Jain notes this, alongside an open ended question wondering what should be sold on July 23. This essentially hints at a new launch in July, with a subsequent flash sale on July 23.

While Jain hasn’t mentioned any smartphone in his tweet, it is heavily speculated to be either Xiaomi Mi 6 or the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. To recall, Xiaomi launched the predecessor Mi 5 in India in April last year, so the successor is overdue in India. The Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched in China two months ago with the 64GB storage and 6GB RAM priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 23,500), while the model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM was priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The Mi 6 Ceramic, which sports a four-side curved ceramic body and 18K gold-plated camera rims at the back, and comes in Black colour. It has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In comparison, the Mi Max 2 has been launched this week in two storage models: 64GB priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000). However, it is important to note that Xiaomi launched the predecessor Mi Max in India by the end of June last year at a grand event in Delhi. The successor coming in at the same timeframe would be a logical move from Xiaomi.

What do you think will be launched by Xiaomi for the big July 23 flash sale? Let us know in the comments below.