Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus Prices and Variants Leaked Online

 
25 March 2017
Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus Prices and Variants Leaked Online

Photo Credit: TechieState

Highlights

  • The Mi 6 will reportedly start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000)
  • Mi 6 Plus price tipped to start from CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,700)
  • The flagship smartphones are rumoured to launch on April 11

The past week has seen a few leaks and rumours regarding Xiaomi's next Mi 6 flagship smartphone. On Friday, some leaked renders of the smartphone surfaced online, further hinting at a dual camera setup for the back along with a possible April 11 launch date. Now, another rumour seems to list the price of the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus in all expected models.

According to a leak by GizChina the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 will allegedly be launched in 4GB of RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB variants priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 21,800) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,600), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand is tipped to be be offered in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,700), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 28,500) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 33,200), respectively.

Of course, without an official confirmation from the company, one should take these models and prices with a pinch of salt. However, if they do remain true, the prices seem very competitive, which one has come to expect from the company. The previous Mi 5 flagship was priced extremely well in India and the smartphone itself ticked all the right boxes in our review and Xiaomi will look to take it up a notch with the Mi 6 smartphone.

From what we know so far, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus. Once again, we would like to remind our readers no specifications have been announced by the company just yet.

Tags: Xiaomi, Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus, Mi 6 Price, Mi 6 Plus Price, Mobiles, Mi 6 Leaks, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

