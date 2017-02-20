New details of Xiaomi's next flagship, believed to be called the Mi 6, have been leaked, alongside some information about the Mi 5c, rumoured to be the affordable variant of the Xiaomi Mi. A Chinese tipster has posted the purported specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 6 while the Mi 5c has been spotted in live image.

According to a Chinese tipster who posted specifications on Weibo of the Xiaomi Mi 6, the handset, as rumoured previously, will pack two variants - one with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a full-HD screen resolution. The second Mi 6 high version is said to pack WQHD screen resolution with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage model. The new leak again claims that the most expensive Xiaomi Mi 6 variant will sport a dual-edged curved screen, with 6GB of RAM, and a ceramic body, in-line with a recent leak.

Further, the tipster claims that the Mi 6 will come with Sony IMX386 sensor at the back and will sport a 12-megapixel camera. At the front, the handset is said to come with an 8-megapixel camera with Sony IMX268 sensor, same seen on the Mi Note 2. Corroborating earlier leaks, the Mi 6 smartphone is said to launch in two versions - one with a flat screen and another with dual-curved screen likely to be dubbed Mi 6 Pro.

Separately, Xiaomi is rumoured to unveil another variant of the Mi 5 smartphone. After Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus, the new Mi 5c will be the third variant of the Mi 5 flagship. In a freshly leaked image, the alleged Mi 5c can be seen without a physical home button indicating that the handset may feature on-screen navigation keys while sport a fingerprint scanner at the back. The image was posted on Weibo by user named @strongmachine and was first picked up by YouTuber Gadget View.

Based on preliminary leaks, the affordable Xiaomi Mi 5c is said to be powered by Snapdragon 625 processor and come with 3GB of RAM. It is further likely to come with 64GB inbuilt storage and sport a 12-megapixel camera at the back while an 8-megapixel sensor will be present at the front. It is expected to pack 3200mAh battery and run MIUI 8 out-of-the-box.