Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Images Show Smartphone's Display Up-Close

 
23 February 2017
Highlights

  • Smartphone in leaked images doesn't have Mi logo at front
  • The leaked images are posted by a relatively less known tipster
  • Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to pack Snapdragon 835 SoC

Although Xiaomi Mi 6 has been part of leaks for quite some time now, new leaked images of alleged Xiaomi Mi 5 successor have now surfaced online and show the smartphone's display up-close. The new images do suggest that the smartphone will have an impressive screen to body ratio but show a notably different design from the earlier leaks regarding the phone.

The newly-leaked live images of the smartphone (being dubbed Xiaomi Mi 6), posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, show a deviation in design compared to its predecessors, reports GizmoChina. Even though the smartphone seems to be running MIUI in the leaked live images, there are certain red flags that create doubt about the credibility of the leak.

Firstly, the smartphone doesn't feature an Mi logo at front, which creates a doubt if it is a Xiaomi phone in first place. Secondly, the smartphone in leaked images doesn't feature an impressive design or a design similar to earlier leaks. Lastly, the person who posted the leaked images is not a well-known tipster.

As per previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be launched with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage option. The Mi 6 smartphone has also been tipped to feature a dual-rear camera setup but the details about the cameras are unavailable as of now. The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The handset is tipped to house a 4000mAh battery and be priced at around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

