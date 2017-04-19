Photo Credit: Weibo
The Xiaomi Mi 6 launch event is scheduled to begin at 2pm CST (11:30am IST) on Wednesday at Beijing's University Of Technology Gymnasium. The upcoming Mi 6 smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, a larger variant, while the Mi Max 2 is also expected to be unveiled at the same event.
You can watch the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch live stream on the company site. Ahead of the launch, Mi 6 has been leaked on several occasions, and teasers have separately hinted at dual rear cameras and 6GB of RAM. Also anticipated are thin bezels.
As for leaks, let's start with the Xiaomi Mi 6 price. The Mi 6 will reportedly be launched in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB variants, priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand, is tipped to be offered in 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.
The big highlight of the Mi 6 is said to be the latest Snapdragon 835 processor integration. It is said to be a big upgrade from the Xiaomi Mi 5, and it is also tipped to sport a dual-edge curved display - at least on one premium variant.
From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat - based on a heretofore unreleased version of MIUI, the company's custom ROM. It will feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display. Xiaomi has confirmed that there will be 6GB of RAM on board, however it will be available in several RAM/ storage bundles listed above. As for camera, the Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support and an 8-megapixel front snapper capable of 4K recording as well.
Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus.
Finally, we come to the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 , which is the successor to the Mi Max phablet. Past leaks suggest that the phone will come in variants 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 626 SoC and 6GB RAM + Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be priced between CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900) respectively.
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is tipped to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The phone is expected to house a large capacity 5000mAh battery. In terms of optics, the smartphone has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.
