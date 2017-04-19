The Xiaomi Mi 6 launch event is scheduled to begin at 2pm CST (11:30am IST) on Wednesday at Beijing's University Of Technology Gymnasium. The upcoming Mi 6 smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, a larger variant, while the Mi Max 2 is also expected to be unveiled at the same event.

Xiaomi Mi 6 launch event live stream

You can watch the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch live stream on the company site. Ahead of the launch, Mi 6 has been leaked on several occasions, and teasers have separately hinted at dual rear cameras and 6GB of RAM. Also anticipated are thin bezels.

Xiaomi Mi 6 price and variants

As for leaks, let's start with the Xiaomi Mi 6 price. The Mi 6 will reportedly be launched in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB variants, priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand, is tipped to be offered in 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications

The big highlight of the Mi 6 is said to be the latest Snapdragon 835 processor integration. It is said to be a big upgrade from the Xiaomi Mi 5, and it is also tipped to sport a dual-edge curved display - at least on one premium variant.

From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat - based on a heretofore unreleased version of MIUI, the company's custom ROM. It will feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display. Xiaomi has confirmed that there will be 6GB of RAM on board, however it will be available in several RAM/ storage bundles listed above. As for camera, the Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support and an 8-megapixel front snapper capable of 4K recording as well.

Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Finally, we come to the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 , which is the successor to the Mi Max phablet. Past leaks suggest that the phone will come in variants 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 626 SoC and 6GB RAM + Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be priced between CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900) respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is tipped to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The phone is expected to house a large capacity 5000mAh battery. In terms of optics, the smartphone has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.