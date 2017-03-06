Xiaomi Mi 6 has been among rumours for quite some time now but latest leaked information suggests that the smartphone will be launched next month on April 16. The latest information, citing a tipster, further suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first Chinese handset to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Apart from the launch date, the tipster also revealed that the processor on the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone will not be underclocked unlike some other flagship smartphones by the company, as per a report by GizmoChina. Other details leaked regarding the smartphone by the tipster include a 5.2-inch LCD display with 2.5D glass and a ceramic variant.

Interestingly, the tipster says that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature a camera just like that on the newly launched Xperia XZ Premium smartphone. The Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 19-megapixel rear camera with Sony's new Motion Eye camera system (based its new memory stacked 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor), which provides 5x faster image scanning and data transfer.

As per previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be launched with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage option. The Mi 6 smartphone has also been tipped to feature a dual-rear camera setup but the details about the cameras are unavailable as of now.

The device is expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The handset is tipped to house a 4000mAh battery and be priced at around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).