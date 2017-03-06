Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Reportedly Set for April 16, Said to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC

 
06 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Reportedly Set for April 16, Said to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC

Highlights

  • Rumoured to be first Chinese phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • Tipped to sport 5.2-inch LCD display
  • Ceramic variant expected to be launched

Xiaomi Mi 6 has been among rumours for quite some time now but latest leaked information suggests that the smartphone will be launched next month on April 16. The latest information, citing a tipster, further suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first Chinese handset to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Apart from the launch date, the tipster also revealed that the processor on the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone will not be underclocked unlike some other flagship smartphones by the company, as per a report by GizmoChina. Other details leaked regarding the smartphone by the tipster include a 5.2-inch LCD display with 2.5D glass and a ceramic variant.

Interestingly, the tipster says that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature a camera just like that on the newly launched Xperia XZ Premium smartphone. The Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 19-megapixel rear camera with Sony's new Motion Eye camera system (based its new memory stacked 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor), which provides 5x faster image scanning and data transfer.

As per previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be launched with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage option. The Mi 6 smartphone has also been tipped to feature a dual-rear camera setup but the details about the cameras are unavailable as of now.

The device is expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The handset is tipped to house a 4000mAh battery and be priced at around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Date, Xiaomi, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 Rumours
Xiaomi Launches Mi Walkie-Talkie, Mi Smart Camera, Mi Router Pro, Mi Car Recorder, Mi Smart Scale 2, and More
Unboxed Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Reportedly Set for April 16, Said to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  2. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 (2017) With IP68 Rating Launched in India
  4. India to Get Its Own Mobile World Congress in September, Says COAI
  5. Jio Prime, Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Plus India Launch Date, and More This Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Said to Be Available for Pre-Orders From April 10
  7. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
  8. Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345 Per Month
  9. Reliance Jio Launches 'Buy One Get One Free Recharge' for Prime Users
  10. Netflix Comes to Set-Top Boxes in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.