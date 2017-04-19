Xiaomi Mi 6, the Chinese company’s 2017 flagship smartphone, has been launched at an event in Beijing. The new Mi 6 smartphone runs on the top-end Snapdragon 835 chipset and packs 6GB of RAM. The launch of Mi 6 smartphone ends the long wait of its fans for a smartphone that can take on iPhone 7, as well as the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Along with the Mi 6, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 6 Plus and Mi Max 2 at the launch event, which is being live streamed on the Xiaomi website.

Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications

The big highlight of the Mi 6 is the latest Snapdragon 835 processor integration and the 6GB of RAM under the hood; however, there will be available in several RAM/ storage bundles, as listed above. The smartphone is said to be a big upgrade from the Xiaomi Mi 5, and it is also tipped to sport a dual-edge curved display - at least on one premium variant.

Xiaomi Mi 6 has a 5.15-inch display, fingerprint scanner under the glass in front, metal body with four-sided curved glass design, and dual camera on the back without an unsightly hump.

From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat - based on a heretofore unreleased version of MIUI, the company's custom ROM. As for camera, the Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support and an 8-megapixel front snapper capable of 4K recording as well.

Meanwhile, the Mi 6 Plus flagship has been tipped to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear camera setup, while the Mi 6 will allegedly sport a flat display. Both the flagships are expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to house a 4000mAh battery, although this will likely be for the Mi 6 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 6 price and variants

According to previous leaks, Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched in 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB variants, priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively. The bigger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand, is tipped to be offered in 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.