Xiaomi Mi 6 Seen to Perform Impressively in Its First Durability Test

Xiaomi Mi 6 was unveiled last month in China and it seems that apart from improving the design of its flagship, the company has also improved the durability offered by the smartphone. As per the durability tests conducted by popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, the latest smartphone from Xiaomi delivers much more resistance over its predecessor when it comes across rugged conditions.

As per the durability tests video by JerryRigEverything, the Xiaomi Mi 6 offered as much resistance against scratches as Samsung Galaxy S8 did in the similar test conducted earlier, despite the obvious price difference between the two devices. Thankfully, Xiaomi's new phone's build quality was also found to be impressive as it managed to survive the test where the presenter tried to bend the phone. This comes as a surprise because last year's Xiaomi Mi 5 could not hold itself up in the channel's durability video and was found broken when it was put under pressure by the presenter.

Notably, the channel used the non-ceramic version of the Xiaomi Mi 6 during the tests and found that most of the phone is protected by glass. The results shown in the durability video suggest that the phone is very unlikely to get scratches from car keys and coins in your pocket but there were no drop tests conducted that can indicate that the phone offers great resistance against impact as well.

The durability tests indicate that the Xiaomi Mi 6 offers impressive durability and that too at a price much lower than most current flagships. Do not forget to check out our first impressions of the smartphone.