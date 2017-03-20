Xiaomi Mi 6 Image Leaked, Tips Dual Camera Setup

While the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date has no real clarity, the device has been spotted on various occasions. The flagship, which has reportedly been delayed due to the Snapdragon 835-deal with Samsung, seems to have been leaked again in what looks like a low-quality press render. In the image, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is seen in a glossy black colour variant.

The image has been leaked on Weibo, and was first spotted by PlayfuDroid. It shows the glossy black variant from front and back, with the back sporting chamfered edges just like Mi Note 2. There's a dual camera setup at the back as well, and the front is minimal with a Home Button housed on the bottom chin of the device.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come in three variants, and this could be an indication of how one of them will look like. The premium variant is expected to sport a dual curved display. The flagship may launch on April 16, however, a Snapdragon 821 SoC intergated variant will be launched initially, and the launch of the most premium Xiaomi Mi 6 variant will be delayed till May this year.

Samsung has apparently signed a deal with Qualcomm for first availability of the latest processors, and only after the launch of the Galaxy S8 will others be able to launch their smartphones with the latest Snapdragon processor. Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy S8 on March 29, and therefore availability of the Snapdragon 835 will be scarce throughout April as well.

As for specifications, the most premium variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges, a 6GB of RAM, 256GB of inbuilt storage, and dual rear camera setup. The most basic variant will sport a 4GB of RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage. Previous leaks tip that the handset will house a 4000mAh battery and be priced at around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).