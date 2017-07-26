Xiaomi Mi 5X, the latest mid-range smartphone from the house of Xiaomi, has been launched in China. The handset runs MIUI 9 - which was also launched at the event - from Xiaomi highlights a dual rear camera setup, 4GB of RAM, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, and improved audio performance, among other things. The Xiaomi Mi 5X sports a metal unibody design with rounded edges and anti-fingerprint coating, and the dual rear camera setup borrows a lot of design cues from the iPhone 7 Plus.

MIUI 9 Launched: Download Date, New Features, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Xiaomi Mi 5X price

The Xiaomi Mi 5X price is CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200) and will be offered in Black, Gold and Pink colour options. There is only one RAM/ storage variant at launch - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The smartphone is set to go on sale in China at 10 am on August 1, and registrations for the first sale are already open, with over 800,000 people having shown an interest in buying the Xiaomi Mi 5X at the time of writing.

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) mobile features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display and will run on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As for cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 5X houses a dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel wide-angle with 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 1-micron pixel sensor and f/2.6 aperture) similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6. It comes with a Portrait Mode for bokeh effects, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus and the OnePlus 5. It bears a 5-megapixel front camera with real-time beautification.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 5c: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

The Xiaomi Mi 5X, as we mentioned, is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage - expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X also comes with a high-quality audio output with DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm and a standalone audio amplifier for improved quality via headphones. Xiaomi's latest smartphone packs a 3080mAh battery, measures 155.4x75.8x7.3mm, and weighs 165grams.