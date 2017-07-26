Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 5X With 4GB of RAM, MIUI 9 Launched: Price, Specifications, Release Date, and More

26 July 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 5X price tag is CNY 1,499 but no India launch date yet
  • Xiaomi Mi 5X features a dual rear camera setup
  • The new MIUI 9 boasts faster performance and smart new features

Xiaomi Mi 5X, the latest mid-range smartphone from the house of Xiaomi, has been launched in China. The handset runs MIUI 9 - which was also launched at the event - from Xiaomi highlights a dual rear camera setup, 4GB of RAM, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, and improved audio performance, among other things. The Xiaomi Mi 5X sports a metal unibody design with rounded edges and anti-fingerprint coating, and the dual rear camera setup borrows a lot of design cues from the iPhone 7 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 5X price

The Xiaomi Mi 5X price is CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200) and will be offered in Black, Gold and Pink colour options. There is only one RAM/ storage variant at launch - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The smartphone is set to go on sale in China at 10 am on August 1, and registrations for the first sale are already open, with over 800,000 people having shown an interest in buying the Xiaomi Mi 5X at the time of writing.

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) mobile features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display and will run on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As for cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 5X houses a dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel wide-angle with 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 1-micron pixel sensor and f/2.6 aperture) similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6. It comes with a Portrait Mode for bokeh effects, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus and the OnePlus 5. It bears a 5-megapixel front camera with real-time beautification.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X, as we mentioned, is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage - expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X also comes with a high-quality audio output with DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm and a standalone audio amplifier for improved quality via headphones. Xiaomi's latest smartphone packs a 3080mAh battery, measures 155.4x75.8x7.3mm, and weighs 165grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3080mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Xiaomi Mi 5X Launch, Xiaomi Mi 5X Specifications, Mobiles, Android, MIUI 9
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Oppo F3
