Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 5X Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 26 Launch

 
20 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi 5X Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 26 Launch

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 5X spotted on FCC certification website
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a 3000mAh battery
  • It is scheduled to launch on July 26

With the release date confirmed as Wednesday, July 26, the Xiaomi 5X leaks have picked up pace. The registrations for the first sale crossed over 200,000 in just 24 hours indicating the customer’s interest in the Xiaomi Mi 5X. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on FCC certification site, revealing some key battery specifications of the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X, rumoured to be the premium variant of the Xiaomi Mi 5, has been cleared on FCC. The listing also confirms that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will sport a 3000mAh Li-Po battery. Furthermore, it comes with a USB Type-C cable with a 10W adapter (5V @2A) for charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications, price

Xiaomi Mi 5X is set to sport a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint scanner at the rear end, and run on MIUI 9, the latest version of Xiaomi's custom Android ROM. Mi 5X specifications are tipped to include a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to have an optical zoom feature, apart from dual-tone LED flash. The smartphone will launch in three colour variants - Black, Gold, and Rose Gold (Pink). As for how much it will cost, the Xiaomi Mi 5X price is tipped to start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000), which is also the starting price of the Xiaomi Mi 5s. Design-wise, the Xiaomi Mi 5X seems to be heavily inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus with the way the dual camera setup has been placed, and even the antenna bands. The volume rockers and the power key both are housed on the right edge, and the navigation keys in the front are capacitive in nature.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Xiaomi Mi 5X Features, Xiaomi Mi 5X Leaks, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Why Uber and Ola Drivers are Unlikely to Go on Another Strike Anytime Soon
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
Xiaomi Mi 5X Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 26 Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's Big Sale Begins With Smartphones and More at Re. 1
  2. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  3. Nokia 8 Spotted on Official Site, Released Date Leaked?
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Get Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calling
  6. Reliance Jio's Ambitious Plan: Sell 20 Crore Feature Phones
  7. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
  8. mAadhaar Review: The App Is Rough, and of Limited Use for Now
  9. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.