Xiaomi Mi 5X Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 26 Launch

With the release date confirmed as Wednesday, July 26, the Xiaomi 5X leaks have picked up pace. The registrations for the first sale crossed over 200,000 in just 24 hours indicating the customer’s interest in the Xiaomi Mi 5X. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on FCC certification site, revealing some key battery specifications of the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X, rumoured to be the premium variant of the Xiaomi Mi 5, has been cleared on FCC. The listing also confirms that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will sport a 3000mAh Li-Po battery. Furthermore, it comes with a USB Type-C cable with a 10W adapter (5V @2A) for charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications, price

Xiaomi Mi 5X is set to sport a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint scanner at the rear end, and run on MIUI 9, the latest version of Xiaomi's custom Android ROM. Mi 5X specifications are tipped to include a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to have an optical zoom feature, apart from dual-tone LED flash. The smartphone will launch in three colour variants - Black, Gold, and Rose Gold (Pink). As for how much it will cost, the Xiaomi Mi 5X price is tipped to start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000), which is also the starting price of the Xiaomi Mi 5s. Design-wise, the Xiaomi Mi 5X seems to be heavily inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus with the way the dual camera setup has been placed, and even the antenna bands. The volume rockers and the power key both are housed on the right edge, and the navigation keys in the front are capacitive in nature.