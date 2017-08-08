Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 5X India Launch Expected in September

 
08 August 2017
Xiaomi Mi 5X India Launch Expected in September

Highlights

  • The Mi 5X was launched in July
  • The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup
  • Other handsets with dual cameras include Mi 6 and Redmi Pro

Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Monday announced that the company will be launching its first dual-camera phone in India in September. Interestingly, Jain didn't specifically mention the smartphone model that will be launched in India next month. Among other options, Xiaomi Mi 5X currently looks to be the frontrunner for India launch in the company's product portfolio with dual camera setup.

In his tweet on Monday, Manu Kumar Jain said, "Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! Can you guess which one?" While there are other Xiaomi smartphones with dual cameras such as Redmi Pro and Mi 6, as these phones were launched long time back, Mi 5X seems to be primary contender for the launch.

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched in July and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and another 12-megapixel telephoto with 1-micron pixel sensor and f/2.6 aperture. At front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel camera with real-time beautification.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The connectivity options offered by the handset include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses a 3080mAh battery, measures 155.4x75.8x7.3mm, and weighs 165grams.

Xiaomi Mi 5X was priced by the company at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200) and introduced in Black, Gold and Pink colour options. It is likely that the company might offer the smartphone in India around the same price point, if previous releases are any indication.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi 5X

Xiaomi Mi 5X

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3080mAh
