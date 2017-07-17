Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 5X Leak Hints at iPhone 7 Plus-Like Design; Specifications and Price Revealed Too

 
17 July 2017
Xiaomi Mi 5X Leak Hints at iPhone 7 Plus-Like Design; Specifications and Price Revealed Too

Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 5X may be priced at CNY 1,999
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a dual camera setup
  • It is expected to sport 5.5-inch full-HD display as well

After several leaks of the affordable Xiaomi Mi 5c variant, the smartphone was finally launched in February this year. The Xiaomi Mi 5X has now surfaced online, tipping another Mi 5 variant in the offing. Promo images of the Xiaomi Mi 5X have surfaced online, revealing design details as well as information on price and specification.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X images and specification details were spotted on Weibo, and design-wise, the smartphone looks heavily inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus. If the images hold any weight, the Mi 5X will sport a dual camera setup with the flash sitting on the fence followed by the two lenses, an iPhone 7-like antenna band aesthetic, and a curved metal unibody. The image also reveals that the volume and power keys both are housed on the right edge of the device.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is tipped to sport optical zoom, and dual-tone LED flash. The leak also reveals that the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It is likely to come with a fingerprint scanner as well. On paper, the Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone looks to be a more premium offering compared to the Xiaomi Mi 5 flagship. For starters, the Xiaomi Mi 5 features a single camera setup at the back, against the rumoured dual camera setup of the Mi 5X.

As for the price, Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone is pegged to cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000). The smartphone is also expected to arrive in Black and Gold colour options at launch. Coming to India launches, Xiaomi is hosting an event in New Delhi tomorrow, and it is largely expected to unveil the Mi Max 2 that was unveiled in China in May.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 5X, Xiaomi Mi 5X Leaks, Xiaomi Mi 5X Features, Xiaomi Mi 5X Specificattions, Xiaomi Mi 5X Price, Mobiles, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xolo Era 1X Pro With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
