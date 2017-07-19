Xiaomi Mi 5X is back in the news. While the smartphone leaked for the first time this past week, Xiaomi has already confirmed its existence, the presence of dual rear cameras, the use of MIUI 9, as well as a launch date of July 26. Registrations for the Mi 5X's first sale have also begun, and within 24 hours, it already received 200,000 registrations. Now, the smartphone has been shown in greater detail in the lead-up to the launch.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X renders revealed (seen above and below) by the company don't show much about the smartphone that wasn't already revealed by the original launch invite and the subsequent booking page. We already know the smartphone will launch in three colour variants - Black, Gold, and Rose Gold (Pink).

We now also know it will feature hardware capacitive buttons on the front panel, and that the front camera setup will feature a single lens. As seen before as well, the power button and volume rocker is on the right panel, with no button on the left.

Xiaomi Mi 5x specifications are tipped to include a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is confirmed to sport a dual rear camera setup, and earlier leaks tipped an optical zoom feature apart from dual-tone LED flash. A fingerprint scanner can be seen on the rear panel of the officially shared image.

As for how much it will cost, the Xiaomi Mi 5X price is tipped to start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000), which is also the starting price of the Xiaomi Mi 5s.