Xiaomi Mi 5X Teaser Images Show Colour Variants, Design, and More

 
19 July 2017
Xiaomi Mi 5X Teaser Images Show Colour Variants, Design, and More

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch next week in China
  • The Mi 5X design was already revealed in the launch invite
  • New teaser images confirm colour variants and design

Xiaomi Mi 5X is back in the news. While the smartphone leaked for the first time this past week, Xiaomi has already confirmed its existence, the presence of dual rear cameras, the use of MIUI 9, as well as a launch date of July 26. Registrations for the Mi 5X's first sale have also begun, and within 24 hours, it already received 200,000 registrations. Now, the smartphone has been shown in greater detail in the lead-up to the launch.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X renders revealed (seen above and below) by the company don't show much about the smartphone that wasn't already revealed by the original launch invite and the subsequent booking page. We already know the smartphone will launch in three colour variants - Black, Gold, and Rose Gold (Pink).

xiaomi mi 5x rose gold xiaomi

We now also know it will feature hardware capacitive buttons on the front panel, and that the front camera setup will feature a single lens. As seen before as well, the power button and volume rocker is on the right panel, with no button on the left.

Xiaomi Mi 5x specifications are tipped to include a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is confirmed to sport a dual rear camera setup, and earlier leaks tipped an optical zoom feature apart from dual-tone LED flash. A fingerprint scanner can be seen on the rear panel of the officially shared image.

xiaomi mi 5x capacitive buttons xiaomi

As for how much it will cost, the Xiaomi Mi 5X price is tipped to start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000), which is also the starting price of the Xiaomi Mi 5s.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi 5X Teaser Images Show Colour Variants, Design, and More
 
 

Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
