The affordable variant of the Xiaomi Mi 5 has been leaked on multiple occasions, and is even expected to launch sometime this month, ahead of MWC. Running up to the launch, the Xiaomi Mi 5c has been leaked again revealing processor information. Furthermore, a fresh leak also sheds some light on the rumoured Snapdragon 835 processor situation expected in the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship.

GizChina reports that the affordable Xiaomi Mi 5c will be powered by the 14nm Snapdragon 625 processor. It is further expected to sport 3GB of RAM and offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. As for optics, the Mi 5c is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel sensor at the rear, and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. It is said to pack a 3200mAh battery and run on MIUI 8 out of the box.

The 3c certification listing revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 5c will use a 5V/2A power adapter, which means that the Xiaomi Mi 5c will not support fast charging. The smartphone is tipped to come with really narrow bezels, and a 5.5-inch full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection.

Live images of the device have also been leaked showing us how the Mi 5c is supposed to look from all angles. The smartphone was first tipped to launch in December, but that didn't happen, and we now expect it to see the light of day this month.

Xiaomi is also tipped to launch the Xiaomi Mi 6 soon after, sometime in March or April. The big highlight of the device is expected to be the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, but now a fresh leak hints that the smartphone is tipped to launch with a lower clocked version of the Snapdragon 835 processor. GizChina reports that the device will be clocked down to 1.8GHz. This is done typically to enhance battery performance and manage heat diffusion.

Past leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in two variants - one of which will sport a dual edged curved body and 6GB of RAM.