Xiaomi Debuts Mexico Operations With Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4

Chinese tech company Xiaomi is known for its low-cost consumer electronics products like smartphones, tablets, air purifiers, among others. While Xiaomi serves many countries in Asia, it is also available in Middle East, Poland, Russia, Vietnam, and Brazil. The company is now making its entry into the Latin America starting with Mexico.

Marking the entry, Xiaomi has launched Redmi 4X and Redmi Note 4 as debutant products in the Mexican market at prices of MXN 3,999 (roughly Rs. 13,540) and MXN 5,499 (roughly Rs. 18,618) respectively. Alongside, Xiaomi has also announced the launch of its Mi Community app, which will soon become available in Google Play store in Mexico and will also be rolled out in other Latin American countries in future.

Facing stiff competition from other Chinese mobile companies like Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo, Xiaomi is mulling expansion beyond the countries it currently operates in. However, it is pretty surprising that Xiaomi has refrained itself from entering into the US mobile market where its rival companies are already present.

As we said, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X will be priced at MXN 3,999, but there is no information on the RAM and storage variant that has been launched. However, if we try to translate the Mexican price in the Chinese Yuan equivalent, it is very close to the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant that bears a price tag of CNY 1,099. Coming to the other smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 costs MXN 5,499, which is also available in India at Rs. 12,999 for the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Again, we do not have any details regarding the RAM and storage model of the Redmi Note 4 as well.

Xiaomi is selling its smartphones on the Mexican e-commerce websites as well as offline platforms like Coppel, Best Buy, Amazon and Wal-Mart. "Mexico is an important market and our starting point to reach the rest of Latin America. We couldn't be more excited to bring our innovation to more customers in the region," Donovan Sung, director of product management and marketing at Xiaomi Global, is quoted speaking to South China Morning Post.