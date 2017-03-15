Xiaomi India has sent out press invites for a launch event on March 20 in New Delhi, and the Chinese conglomerate is expected to launch as many as four smartphones at the event. Going by the invite (seen below) and the emphasis on the 4 and A symbols, the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 4X, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphones in India.

Three of these devices were launched in China in November, and the Redmi 4 is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900), Redmi 4 Prime is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900), while the Redmi 4A is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 4,900) respectively. The Redmi 4X was launched just last month and was made available in two variants - 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,000), and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 8,500).

The India event on March 20 will be hosted by VP of Xiaomi India Manu Jain, and Product Lead Jai Mani. The invite reveals little else, but the company is largely speculated to launch all of the four smartphones mentioned above. To recap on the specifications, the Redmi 4 bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel camera, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 4100mAh battery.

The Redmi 4 Prime sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Apart from this, all other specifications match the Redmi 4.

The cheaper variant Redmi 4A does not sport a fingerprint sensor at the back, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel sensor, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3120mAh battery.

Lastly, the Redmi 4X sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, supports 4G VoLTE, and packs a 4100mAh battery. All the four smartphones run on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.