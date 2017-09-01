Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Sold Over 25 Million Smartphones in India Over 3 Years

  hindi
01 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Sold Over 25 Million Smartphones in India Over 3 Years

Highlights

  • Xiaomi said it sold over 25 million smartphones in India
  • Works out to 22,000 Xiaomi smartphones sold in per day
  • Xiaomi entered India in 2014 with the launch of Mi 3

Xiaomi has been bullish about its presence in India, and its latest achievement in the country tells the same story. Xiaomi on Twitter made the announcement that the company has sold over 25 million smartphones in India since its first launch in July 2014, 3 years and 1 month ago. In addition, Xiaomi claims that it's the fastest mobile company that has managed to reach that milestone in India, and that the figure equals 22,000 smartphones sold per single day for almost three years.

As we said, the announcement was made by Xiaomi India on its Twitter account where it posted an image featuring Indian monuments along with the stats. Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India, took to Twitter to share this new achievement for his company.

The Chinese company Xiaomi entered India with the Mi 3, which was launched back in 2014, and since then the affordable prices of its smartphones have catapulted the sales numbers for the company here. Xiaomi last month announced that Redmi Note 4 (Review) has been its best-selling smartphone till date with over 5 million units sold in six months since its launch in January. If this was not enough data analyst firm IDC recently said that Redmi Note 4 was the top shipping smartphone in the first quarter of 2017.

Xiaomi has been targeting the budget segment since its arrival in India, The Xiaomi Redmi 4A has seen great demand in the country as well, and garnered a record milestone of 250,000 units sold in just four minutes on its first flash sale.

While the company initially concentrated on onlie sales, it has over a period of time begun offline sales as well, and recently opened its own Mi Home stores to let customers experience and purchase Xiaomi products offline.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 25 Million Smartphones Sold, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android, Manu Kumar Jain, Redmi Note 4 Sale, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Sale
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Best Phones Under Rs. 8,000: Buying the Best Mobile With a Rs. 8000 Budget
Xiaomi Sold Over 25 Million Smartphones in India Over 3 Years
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Moto X4 With Dual Cameras, Amazon Alexa Support Launched at IFA 2017
  2. Millions Have iPhones. Can Apple Use That to Get You to Watch Its Shows?
  3. Xiaomi to Launch 'New Series' Smartphone in India on Tuesday
  4. End of SMS? WhatsApp Prepares to Reinvent Traditional Business Texts
  5. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Offers from September 5
  6. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
  7. LG V30 With 6-Inch FullVision Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Launches Portable SSD in India, With 2TB at Rs. 80,000
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Nokia 6 Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon: Time, Price, Offers & More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.