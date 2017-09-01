Xiaomi has been bullish about its presence in India, and its latest achievement in the country tells the same story. Xiaomi on Twitter made the announcement that the company has sold over 25 million smartphones in India since its first launch in July 2014, 3 years and 1 month ago. In addition, Xiaomi claims that it's the fastest mobile company that has managed to reach that milestone in India, and that the figure equals 22,000 smartphones sold per single day for almost three years.

As we said, the announcement was made by Xiaomi India on its Twitter account where it posted an image featuring Indian monuments along with the stats. Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India, took to Twitter to share this new achievement for his company.

The Chinese company Xiaomi entered India with the Mi 3, which was launched back in 2014, and since then the affordable prices of its smartphones have catapulted the sales numbers for the company here. Xiaomi last month announced that Redmi Note 4 (Review) has been its best-selling smartphone till date with over 5 million units sold in six months since its launch in January. If this was not enough data analyst firm IDC recently said that Redmi Note 4 was the top shipping smartphone in the first quarter of 2017.

Xiaomi has been targeting the budget segment since its arrival in India, The Xiaomi Redmi 4A has seen great demand in the country as well, and garnered a record milestone of 250,000 units sold in just four minutes on its first flash sale.

While the company initially concentrated on onlie sales, it has over a period of time begun offline sales as well, and recently opened its own Mi Home stores to let customers experience and purchase Xiaomi products offline.