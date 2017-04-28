Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Expands to Russia, Launches Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X

 
28 April 2017
Xiaomi Expands to Russia, Launches Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X

Highlights

  • Russia first get Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X
  • Xiaomi already has its footprint in 20 countries
  • The smartphones will be available online and offline

Xiaomi has officially launched full operations in Russia, and brought its Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X smartphones to the country. Since inception, Xiaomi has expanded in several countries beyond China, and Russia further broadens the company's world footprint further.

Prior to this, Xiaomi was selling its products in Russia through a partnership with distributor RDC. To flag off operations, Xiaomi's senior VP Wang Xiang flew to Moscow for the launch event. The Xiaomi Mi MIX (6GB+256GB) is priced at RUB 39,990 (roughly Rs. 45,000), the Mi Note 2 (6GB + 128GB) is priced at RUB 34,990 (roughly Rs. 39,400), and the Redmi 4X is priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The devices are available with promotions on RDC's official website and RDC stores. The Redmi 4X is also available with operators and other major retail outlets as well. Xiaomi Mi MIX and Mi Note 2 were first launched in October last year, while the Redmi 4X is relatively new and was launched in China in February this year.

Xiaomi has expanded over 20 countries in the past, and the list includes Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, and more. The company was also reported earlier to expand to the US, but recent reports douse any hopes of expansion into western countries in the near future.

In India, Xiaomi has been making waves ever since it entered three years ago. The company first launched phones online only-through its unique flash sale model and later got comfortable doing open sales, and even sell its phones in retail stores, after gauging massive interest from Indian consumers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi MIX Launch, Xiaomi Russia Launch, Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Launch, Xiaomi Redmi 4X launch, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

Xiaomi Expands to Russia, Launches Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X
 
 

