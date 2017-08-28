Xiaomi has started sending invites for the launch of the 'flagship dual camera' smartphone in New Delhi on September 5, neatly tying in with the announcement Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain made confirming Xiaomi would launch its first dual-camera phone in India in September. While Jain didn't specifically mention the smartphone model that will be launched in India next month, among other options, Xiaomi Mi 5X currently looks to be the frontrunner.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 5X was recently launched in China, at the event. Notably, in the invite image, the company has suggested that one of the sensors in the dual camera setup will come with a larger aperture than the other - indicating the Mi 5X may indeed be the launch.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched in July and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and another 12-megapixel telephoto with 1-micron pixel sensor and f/2.6 aperture. At front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel camera with real-time beautification.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The connectivity options offered by the handset include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses a 3080mAh battery, measures 155.4x75.8x7.3mm, and weighs 165 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 5X was priced by the company at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200) and introduced in Black, Gold and Pink colour options. It is likely that the company might offer the smartphone in India around the same price point, if previous releases are any indication.