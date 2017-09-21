Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Will See Offers on All Products, Starts September 27

 
21 September 2017
Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Will See Offers on All Products, Starts September 27

Highlights

  • Smartphones on offer include Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, and more
  • Discounted prices on all Xiaomi accessories
  • The Diwali With Mi sale will take place between September 27 to 29

Xiaomi is in a festive mood as it has begun selling its range of products at discounted prices across partner platforms. We reported earlier on Thursday that some of Xiaomi's bestselling products including the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2 are on offer during Amazon and Flipkart's ongoing festive sale. Additionally, Xiaomi will continue the festivities with its own Diwali with Mi sale on Mi.com between September 27 to 29 from 10am.

Xiaomi says the Diwali with Mi sale will see offers on all of its products listed on Mi.com. This includes smartphones like Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4A, as well as the recently launched Mi A1 Android One smartphone. The sale will also see offers on accessories like the Mi Band HRX Edition, Mi in-ear headphones, and Mi power banks to name a few. Notably, Xiaomi will also offer a limited sale on Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition that was launched earlier this month.

The company is also offering special rewards for Mi members with discount coupons and F-Codes that can be won daily during the Diwali With Mi sale. Additionally, there will also be a Re. 1 flash sale that will take place at 11am and 5pm during the three-day sale, an app-only Bid to Win contest at 2pm and 6pm, and a Fastest Finger First contest at 4pm. More details can be found by visiting Mi.com.

Notably, some of the offers Xiaomi will offer during the Diwali With Mi sale are similar to what is being offered on Amazon and Flipkart during their respective festive sale. For example, the Redmi Note 4 (4GB + 64GB) will be available on Mi.com for Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,999. Similarly, Mi Max 2 gets a price drop of Rs. 2,000. Users will also be able to purchase accessories like the Mi Router 3C for Rs. 899, the Mi 10000mAh power bank for Rs. 899, and Mi Air Purifier 2 for Rs. 8,499, among other things.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Diwali With Mi, Xiaomi Sale, Mobiles, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

