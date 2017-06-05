And it's down. As is tradition before any hardware launch, Apple pulls down the Apple Store to update it with information about all the new products. The last time this happened was in March this year, just head of the launch of the new iPad (2017) and the iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED models.

At its WWDC 2017 keynote address, scheduled to kick off at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST), Apple is expected to unveil more than just the next versions of its operating systems. Thus, apart from iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11, fans can expect some hardware announcements from the Cupertino giant.

Rumoured hardware unveils at WWDC 2017 include Apple's rival to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, what is being referred to as the Siri smart speaker. With past statements about how a display is vital for such a device, we can expect Apple to have included a screen similar to the Amazon Echo Show.

Also anticipated to be unveiled at WWDC 2017 include a refreshed MacBook lineup, ranging from the MacBook and the MacBook Pro to the MacBook Air. All three are expected to see upgraded processor and RAM configurations.

Finally, Apple's keynote address at WWDC 2017 is also expected to see the launch of new iPad models, specifically, in the iPad Pro lineup. The company is anticipated to launch a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest information coming out of WWDC 2017. We'll be live tweeting and live blogging the keynote address, straight from the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.