Microsoft is set to roll out its Windows 10 Creators Update for all its PC and laptop users on April 11, while Windows Phone users will have to wait it out till April 25. Now, a fresh report states that not all Windows Phone users will get the update, and only a specific list of 13 smartphones are apparently eligible to get the update starting April 25.

ZDNet reports that only a few hand-picked devices will receive the Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update, and these devices are Alcatel Idol 4S, Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL, HP Elite x3, Lenovo Softbank 503LV, MCJ Madosma Q601, Microsoft Lumia 550, Microsoft Lumia 640, Microsoft Lumia 640 XL, Microsoft Lumia 650, Microsoft Lumia 950, Microsoft Lumia 950 XL, Trinity NuAns Neo, and VAIO VPB051.

As for Microsoft, its spokesperson neither denied nor confirmed the report and said that the full list of supported devices will be posted on the Product Lifecycle page soon. “Beginning this month, Microsoft will release the Creators Update for Windows 10 customers including those using Windows 10 Mobile. As has been the case with pervious Windows updates, a device may not be able to receive the Creators Update if the device hardware is incompatible, lacking current drivers, or otherwise outside of the Original Equipment Manufacturer's ('OEM') support period. These devices will continue to receive security and servicing fixes according to our OS support policy. The full list of supported devices will be posted on the Product Lifecycle page soon,” the spokesperson said.

This news isn’t surprising as last year, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 Mobile to only a subset of phones running on Windows Phone 8.1. Also, the report points out that many Twitter users are able to run the Insider build on their non-listed smartphones, and it could possibly arrive for them as an exception. Nothing is certain until its said from Microsoft itself, and we should hear from them soon.

In any case, if you are running licensed Windows 10 on your PC/laptop, you can manually download the Windows 10 Creators Update right now, and here’s how you can do it. The Windows 10 Creators Update brings better tab management for its Edge browser by introducing tab previews - a nifty feature that removes the need to go through all tabs to find the one you're looking for. It also introduces the new Night light feature that's similar to F.lux. This means that when it gets dark, the PC's display will gradually shift colours to ease the strain on your eye. The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headsets support, and picture-in-picture mode as well.