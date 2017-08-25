Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y69 With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, Moonlight Glow Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
25 August 2017
Highlights

  • The Vivo Y69 price in India is Rs. 14,990
  • It bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture
  • It will go on sale on September 1 via Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline

Vivo on Friday launched a brand new smartphone in India, the Y69, once again focusing on the selfie segment. The Vivo Y69 price in India is Rs. 14,990, and it will go on sale from September 1 via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores in the country. Apart from a 16-megapixel front camera with a Samsung S5K3P3ST sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and Moonlight Glow light, the company is touting camera modes on the Y69 like Bokeh, Group Selfie, and Live Photo. The smartphone will be available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y69 runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6570 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. We've already detailed the smartphone front camera setup, and on the rear, the Vivo Y69 bears a 13-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3L8 sensor, dual-LED flash, and an f/2.2 aperture. It has a fingerprint scanner on its home button.

The Vivo Y69 features 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) featuring its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone weighs 162.8 grams and measures 154.6x75.7x7.7mm.

Speaking on the launch of the Vivo Y69, Kenny Zhang, CMO of Vivo India, said, "We are pleased to introduce the Y69 in the Y series product portfolio and are confident that its premium design and superior camera features will offer great value to customers at an ideal price point. With the festive season around the corner, we are committed to fulfilling our brand promise and adding a surprise element for our valued customers with innovative devices. The forthcoming quarter shows real promise, and we are confident that our latest offering will gather positive responses from the customers.

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
