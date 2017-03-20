Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y66 With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at Rs. 14,990

 
20 March 2017
Highlights

  • The Vivo Y66 is priced at Rs. 14,990
  • The device features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Vivo has added another selfie-focused smartphone to its catalogue with the launch of the Vivo Y66 in India. The handset's main feature is aimed at winning over selfie lovers with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The mid-ranged smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,990 and will be available in Crown Gold and Matte Black colour options.

The Vivo Y66 runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, sporting a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top and a metallic unibody design. The device is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The device comes with 32GB of in-built storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Staying true to its selfie-focused heritage, the Vivo Y66 boasts a 16-megapixel front camera with a Moonlight Glow display flash feature. The rear gets a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0 with OTG, GPS, and FM radio. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone packs a big 3000mAh battery, measures 153.8x75.5x7.6mm, and weighs 155 grams. Additional features on the Vivo Y66 include a 'Smart Screen-Split' feature for multitasking and an 'Eye Protection Mode' that reduces strain on the eye when chatting and watching videos simultaneously.

"Y66 is a testimony to our commitment towards valued customers to constantly offer them varied choices. We are pleased to launch this device, a stellar addition to the popular Y series collection. At Vivo, we are strongly focused on offering cutting edge technology at affordable prices," Vivek Zhanh, CMO, Vivo India said at the launch.

Vivo in a statement also announced that Vivo Y66 users will get Saavn's premium ad-free music service for free for six months. The company earlier this month launched the Vivo Y25 budget smartphone in Malaysia at a price of MYR 499 (roughly Rs.7,500) and it's still unknown whether the entry-level smartphone will make it to the Indian market.

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
