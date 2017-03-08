Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vivo Y25 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
08 March 2017
Vivo Y25 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • Support for NFC Host Card Emulation added
  • Third-party apps can now work on iOS-paired wearables
  • Developers can submit their app optimised for Android Wear 2.0 apps now

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone with 4G support in Malaysia - the Y25 - at a price of MYR 499 (roughly Rs.7,500). Even though there has been no word about an international launch yet, it might be hard for the smartphone to stand out if it is eventually launched in India considering its seemingly underpowered specifications.

The Vivo Y25 runs Funtouch OS 2.1, based on Android 5.1 Lollipop, out-of-the-box and sports a 4.5-inch FWGA (480x854 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MTK6580 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It houses 16GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y25 packs a 5-megapixel rear camera, tagged with LED flash, and a 2-megapixel camera at front for selfies and video chatting. The smartphone packs a 1900mAh battery and measures 130.7x66.4x9.2mm. The Vivo Y25 offers connectivity options including 4G connectivity, Micro-USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Sensors on the Vivo Y25 include proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Last month, Vivo launched its Y55s smartphone in India at Rs. 12,490. The Vivo Y55s runs company's Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved edge screen. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The Y55s comes with 16GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and has a 5-megapixel camera at front. The smartphone houses a 2730mAh battery.

Vivo Y25

Vivo Y25

Display

4.50-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 5.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1900mAh
Tags: Vivo Y25 Launch, Mobiles, Android, Vivo Y25 Malaysia Launch
Vivo Y25 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

