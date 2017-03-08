Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone with 4G support in Malaysia - the Y25 - at a price of MYR 499 (roughly Rs.7,500). Even though there has been no word about an international launch yet, it might be hard for the smartphone to stand out if it is eventually launched in India considering its seemingly underpowered specifications.

The Vivo Y25 runs Funtouch OS 2.1, based on Android 5.1 Lollipop, out-of-the-box and sports a 4.5-inch FWGA (480x854 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MTK6580 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It houses 16GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y25 packs a 5-megapixel rear camera, tagged with LED flash, and a 2-megapixel camera at front for selfies and video chatting. The smartphone packs a 1900mAh battery and measures 130.7x66.4x9.2mm. The Vivo Y25 offers connectivity options including 4G connectivity, Micro-USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Sensors on the Vivo Y25 include proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Last month, Vivo launched its Y55s smartphone in India at Rs. 12,490. The Vivo Y55s runs company's Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved edge screen. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The Y55s comes with 16GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and has a 5-megapixel camera at front. The smartphone houses a 2730mAh battery.