As expected, Vivo has launched the X9s and X9s Plus smartphones in China. The big highlight of both the smartphones are their dual selfie camera setups and the fact that they run on a custom ROM based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus are priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 25,600) and CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 28,500), respectively. The bigger variant is set to go on sale first from Saturday, July 8, and the Vivo X9s will be open for registrations on July 14, while the sale will be conducted on July 20.

Both the smartphones will come in Matte Black, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. The primary differences between the Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus are their screen size, processor, and battery. The smartphones sport a sleek metallic body with the fingerprint scanner situated in the front underneath the Home Button. The volume and power keys are both situated on the right edge of the smartphones. Both the smartphones also come with an Always-on display feature, and Vivo bundles the Hi-Fi XE680 earphones for free with both Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus smartphones.

Vivo X9s specifications

The Vivo X9s runs on Android 7.1 Nougat based on FunTouch OS 3.1 and supports a dual-SIM slot. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 652 octa-core (quad Cortex-A72 clocked at 1.8GHz quad Cortex-A53 clocked at 1.2GHz) SoC paired with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card.

As for camera, the rear camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash and PDAF. The big highlight is the dual selfie camera setup with a primary 20-megapixel sensor and secondary 5-megapixel front camera to capture depth - coupled with soft-LED flash. The Vivo X9s packs a 3320mAh battery with fast charging and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro USB, USB OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimension of the Vivo X9s measures 152.6x74x6.99mm, and the smartphone weighs 154 grams.

Vivo X9s Plus specifications

The Vivo X9s Plus is slightly larger with a 5.85-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 653 octa-core (quad Cortex-A72 clocked at 1.95GHz quad Cortex-A53 clocked at 1.44GH ) SoC paired with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The battery capacity is 4015mAh and it also supports fast charging. The dimensions of the Vivo X9s Plus are at 162.59x78.84x7.25mm, and apart from all this, all the other specifications match with the Vivo X9s smartphone.