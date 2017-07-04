Last month, Vivo started sending out press invites for the launch of its X9s and X9s Plus smartphones on Thursday. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the company has released the official press renders of the X9s Plus variant of the smartphone. Separately, the specifications of both these smartphones have been leaked from a poster as well.

First talking about the official information, the press renders of X9s Plus were shared on social media and obtained by Playfuldroid. The renders reveal the smartphone will come with dual cameras at the front and will be made available in three colour variants - Gold, Pink, and Matte Black. The smartphone seems to carry the same design elements as its predecessor and has already been made available for pre-orders on JD.com ahead of its flash sale on July 8, as per a report by Playfuldroid.

Moving on to the leaked specifications, an alleged poster of Vivo X9s and X9s Plus was spotted by Android Headlines and revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphones. As per the poster, the Vivo X9s will be powered by a Snapdragon 652 SoC. The chipset comes with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 cluster clocked at 1.8GHz and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 cluster clocked at 1.4GHz.

On the other hand, the Vivo X9s Plus has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 653 SoC. There is said be little difference between the two chipsets apart from the increased clock speeds and improved LTE modem. Both the models have been tipped to come with with Adreno 510 GPU.

Both Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus will reportedly come with 64GB of built-in storage and sport dual cameras at the front. The dual-camera setup is said to include a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor but the poster only mentions the former sensor.

To recall, previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo X9s Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.85-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. As the launch date isn't far away, we will not have to wait for long to figure out whether the leaked specifications are indeed correct or not.