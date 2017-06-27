Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo X9s, X9s Plus Smartphones Set to Launch on July 6

 
27 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo X9s, X9s Plus Smartphones Set to Launch on July 6

Photo Credit: Playfuldroid

Highlights

  • The X9s Plus has been tipped to come with 4GB of RAM
  • The Vivo X9s Plus has been tipped to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • There have been no leaks regarding Vivo X9s

Vivo is all set to launch X9s and X9s Plus smartphones next week, as the company has started sending out press invites for the unveiling on July 6 in Beijing. While the launch teaser doesn't reveal much information about the smartphones, the image suggests that Vivo X9s might carry some of the design elements from its predecessor.

The launch teaser image, shared by Playfuldroid, shows the rear of the X9s smartphone and it looks similar to its predecessor with camera panel located towards the top left of the smartphone. There hasn't been any information about the Vivo X9s smartphone in past leaks, but the Plus variant of the smartphone has earlier been spotted in a TENAA listing, as pointed out by GSMArena.

As per the specifications leaked by TENAA listing, the Vivo X9s Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.85-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X9s features a 16-megapixel primary camera at the back. At front, it has been said to come with a dual camera setup with one 20-megapixel and another 5-megapixel sensor. As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo X9s comes with 64GB of built-in storage and houses a 3920mAh battery.

As these are just leaks, we would advise you to wait till official information comes through Vivo itself for any confirmation.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vivo X9s Launch, Vivo X9s Plus Launch, Mobiles, Android, Vivo, Vivo X9s Plus Specifications
Twitter for Android Gets Automatic Night Mode
Pokemon Go Raid Battles and Gym Tracking Is Now Easier With GymHuntr
Vivo X9s, X9s Plus Smartphones Set to Launch on July 6
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Unit Allegedly Shipped Without Volume Rocker in India
  2. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  3. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  4. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  6. One Million Xiaomi Redmi 4 Units Sold in India in 30 Days, Claims Company
  7. WhatsApp Now Bundles Photos Into Albums, Gets Refreshed Call Screen
  8. OnePlus 5 vs Other Flagship Smartphones: Camera Comparison
  9. OnePlus 5 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon India, OnePlus Store
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Gets a New Colour Variant - Rose Pink
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.