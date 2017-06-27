Vivo X9s, X9s Plus Smartphones Set to Launch on July 6

Vivo is all set to launch X9s and X9s Plus smartphones next week, as the company has started sending out press invites for the unveiling on July 6 in Beijing. While the launch teaser doesn't reveal much information about the smartphones, the image suggests that Vivo X9s might carry some of the design elements from its predecessor.

The launch teaser image, shared by Playfuldroid, shows the rear of the X9s smartphone and it looks similar to its predecessor with camera panel located towards the top left of the smartphone. There hasn't been any information about the Vivo X9s smartphone in past leaks, but the Plus variant of the smartphone has earlier been spotted in a TENAA listing, as pointed out by GSMArena.

As per the specifications leaked by TENAA listing, the Vivo X9s Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.85-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X9s features a 16-megapixel primary camera at the back. At front, it has been said to come with a dual camera setup with one 20-megapixel and another 5-megapixel sensor. As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo X9s comes with 64GB of built-in storage and houses a 3920mAh battery.

As these are just leaks, we would advise you to wait till official information comes through Vivo itself for any confirmation.