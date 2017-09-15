Vivo V7+, following its launch in India last week, will go on sale in the country on Friday via both offline and online retailers - including Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq. To recall, the smartphone's biggest highlight is its massive 24-megapixel front camera, complete with a soft 'Moonlight Glow' front light, as well as it's 5.99-inch display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone's pre-orders opened last week, and it will be available to buy in Gold, Matte Black, and Rose Gold colour variants. The Vivo V7+ price in India is Rs. 21,990.

Vivo V7+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Vivo V7+ runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.99-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) IPS Incell 'FullView' display with an 18:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass. The display is almost bezel-less on the side, with 2.15mm bezels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As for optics, the Vivo V7+ sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.78-inch sensor, and a 'Moonlight Glow' soft selfie light. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The smartphone features 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Vivo V7+ include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 155.87x75.47x7.7mm and weighs 160 grams. It features a 3225mAh battery. The company is also touting the inclusion of AK4376A Hi-Fi Audio chipset.