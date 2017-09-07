Vivo V7+ was launched in India on Thursday at an event in Mumbai, and the selfie-focused smartphone will go on sale in the country later this month. As we mentioned, the smartphone is selfie-centric, so it should come as no surprise it sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie soft light. Another highlight feature of the handset is its 5.99-inch display, though the HD resolution (albeit with an 18:9 aspect ratio) is nothing to write home about.

Vivo V7+ price in India, availability

The Vivo V7+ price in India is Rs. 21,990. Pre-bookings open on Thursday, September 7, while the smartphone will go on sale in India on September 15. It will be available in Gold, Matte Black, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Vivo V7+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Vivo V7+ runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.99-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) IPS Incell 'FullView' display with an 18:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass. The display is almost bezel-less on the side, with 2.15mm bezels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As for optics, the Vivo V7+ sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.78-inch sensor, and a 'Moonlight Glow' soft selfie light. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The smartphone features 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Vivo V7+ include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 155.87x75.47x7.7mm and weighs 160 grams. It features a 3225mAh battery. The company is also touting the inclusion of AK4376A Hi-Fi Audio chipset.