Vivo V7+ India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

07 September 2017
Vivo V7+ India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Vivo V7+ price in India is not known
  • The Vivo V7+ launch will be live streamed
  • The launch event begins at 12:45pm IST

Vivo V7+, a new selfie-focused smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, is launching in India on Thursday. The company will be live streaming the launch event, which begins at 12:45pm IST. The live stream can be seen on several platforms, including the company's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages, as well as on Flipkart and Amazon India. We'll embed the video below as soon as we get the link.

There's not much that's known about the Vivo V7+ for now. We know it's a selfie-focused smartphone. We also know that the display bezels on the sides are small. With the launch live streaming on both Flipkart and Amazon, we can also gather that the smartphone probably won't be exclusive to either. Stay tuned to details from the launch event.

Vivo India recently also launched the selfie-focused Vivo V5s smartphone in the country, and priced it at Rs. 18,990. The big highlight of the Vivo V5s is the front camera - it bears a 20-megapixel front camera with a 'Moonlight Glow' front light and an f/2.0 aperture, apart from the Face Beauty 6.0 app. On the rear, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF and dual-LED flash.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Vivo V5s runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a fingerprint sensor on its home button. It bears a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass, Gorilla Glass protection, and a pixel density of 267ppi. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

On the storage front, the Vivo V5s offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format. The Vivo V5s runs on 3000mAh non-removable battery, weighs 154 grams, and measures 153.8x75.5x7.55mm.

