Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone's India Launch Set for April 27

Vivo is planning to launch a brand new smartphone in its V5 series. After launching the Vivo V5 last year, and the V5 Plus earlier this year, the company is now looking to unveil the Vivo V5s smartphone in India on April 27, according to the recent invite. Much like the previous models, Vivo V5s is also being launched as a selfie-centric smartphone.

The Vivo V5s is reportedly going to feature a lot of the same design elements and specifications as the V5. According to PhoneRadar, the Vivo V5s will sport a metal unibody design with a 5.5-inch HD display and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is touted to sport the same MT6750 chipset with 4GB of RAM under the hood like the Vivo V5.

Launching with the hashtag #PerfectSelfie, the Vivo V5s will launch highlighting the front camera, which is expected to be a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, again similar to the V5. Over at the back, the smartphone is expected to sport a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. The handset will likely house a 3,000mAh battery, measure 153.8x75.5x7.55mm and weigh 154 grams. The dual-SIM smartphone will support 64GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via MicroSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options for the Vivo V5s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm port, and a Micro-USB 2.0 port. The smartphone is also expected to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on FunTouch OS 2.6. According to the report, Vivo could price the device at Rs. 18,990. Based on the invite, the Vivo V5s could be available in a Matte Black colour option. Retailer OnlyMobiles is also listing Space Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Vivo recently also launched a special Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition in Matte Black. Specifications for the special edition remain similar to the Vivo V5 Plus only with an added IPL engraving on the back panel.