Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today

 
27 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today

Highlights

  • Its selfie-focused predecessor was launched back in November
  • Vivo is due to launch the smartphone at a Gurugram event
  • The specifications of the Vivo V5s have already been tipped

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in India on Thursday, the V5s. The company began sending invites for the V5s launch last week, and emphasised that the smartphone's USP would be its selfie capabilities.

Earlier leaks have tipped that the Vivo V5s will be priced around Rs. 18,990, and sport a 20-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It is said to be a metal unibody smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD display, sporting the same MediaTek MT6750 SoC with 4GB of RAM under the hood as its selfie-focused predecessor - the Vivo V5.

As for the rear camera, the V5s is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF. The smartphone is said to bear 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity option should include 4G LTE. As for colour variants, apart from a Matte Black colour variant tipped by the invite, retailer OnlyMobiles is also listing Space Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.

The Vivo V5 was launched in India back in November, and it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with a front facing 'Moonlight Glow' front camera light meant to improve low-light photography. It bears an f/2.0 aperture, a Sony IMX376 sensor, and a 5P lens. The smartphone also comes preloaded with the Face Beauty 6.0 app. It sports a metal unibody design, and supports dual-SIM cards. It bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF. It offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vivo V5s Price in India, Vivo V5s Specifications, Vivo V5s Price, Mobiles, Android, India, Vivo India
Call of Duty: World War 2 Release Date, Campaign, and Private Beta Officially Revealed
Call of Duty: World War 2 Price and Editions Announced
VIVO V5
Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 1
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  2. Xiaomi Mi Band Maker Launches Amazfit Health Band With Heart Rate Sensor
  3. New Reliance Jio Prepaid and Postpaid Plans Revealed: What’s Different
  4. Xiaomi Gives Free Hungama Music Pro, Play Pro Subscriptions to Users
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick Review
  6. Vodafone Postpaid Users Getting Free 36GB Data - How to Claim the Offer
  7. Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  8. No, the Nokia 3310 (2017) India Price Has Not Been Officially Announced
  9. Cassini Goes for a Spin Between Saturn and Its Rings for Grand Finale
  10. iPhone 8 Concept Video Showcases All Its Anticipated New Features
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.