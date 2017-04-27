Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in India on Thursday, the V5s. The company began sending invites for the V5s launch last week, and emphasised that the smartphone's USP would be its selfie capabilities.

Earlier leaks have tipped that the Vivo V5s will be priced around Rs. 18,990, and sport a 20-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It is said to be a metal unibody smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD display, sporting the same MediaTek MT6750 SoC with 4GB of RAM under the hood as its selfie-focused predecessor - the Vivo V5.

As for the rear camera, the V5s is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF. The smartphone is said to bear 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity option should include 4G LTE. As for colour variants, apart from a Matte Black colour variant tipped by the invite, retailer OnlyMobiles is also listing Space Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.

The Vivo V5 was launched in India back in November, and it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with a front facing 'Moonlight Glow' front camera light meant to improve low-light photography. It bears an f/2.0 aperture, a Sony IMX376 sensor, and a 5P lens. The smartphone also comes preloaded with the Face Beauty 6.0 app. It sports a metal unibody design, and supports dual-SIM cards. It bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF. It offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).