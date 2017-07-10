Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V5s Energetic Blue Colour Variant Launched, All Models Get Flipkart Discounts

  hindi
10 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo V5s Energetic Blue Colour Variant Launched, All Models Get Flipkart Discounts

Highlights

  • The Vivo V5s now comes in Energetic Blue colour variant
  • It is priced at Rs. 17,990 for a limited period
  • Highlights a 20-megapixel front-facing camera

After launching the Vivo V5s back in April in Matte Black and Crown Gold colour variants, Vivo has now brought an Energetic Blue colour variant of the smartphone to Flipkart. The selfie-focused smartphone, which was initially priced at Rs. 18,990, also gets a new price tag of Rs. 17,990 for a limited period. You also get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 17,000 on all three colour variants.

Apart from the new peppy colour option everything else about the Vivo V5s remains the same. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent instant discount all prepaid orders, extra 5 percent off when using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, as well as Rs. 2,000 worth of Goibibo hotel/ flight vouchers, and Rs. 500 worth of BookMyShow movie ticket vouchers. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass on top. It runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo smartphones are known for their selfie cameras, and the Vivo V5s highlights the same with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with a 'Moonlight Glow' front light and an f/2.0 aperture, and Face Beauty 6.0 app. Over on the back you get a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF and dual-LED flash. In our review of the smartphone, we found that the front camera does well to captures a good amount of detail and colours in daylight and is fares decently under low-light conditions as well.

 

The Vivo V5s is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Micro-USB with OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. The handset runs on a 3000mAh non-removable battery, weighs 154 grams, and measures 153.8x75.5x7.55mm.

Vivo V5s

Vivo V5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Good set of cameras
  • Impressive battery life
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android Marshmallow
  • HD display at this price
  • Too much bloatware
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Vivo V5s review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vivo, Vivo V5s, Vivo V5s Blue, Mobiles, Android, Flipkart, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

NASA's Hubble Telescope Images Distant Galaxy With New Computer Code
Vivo V5s Energetic Blue Colour Variant Launched, All Models Get Flipkart Discounts
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers Kick Off Today, Here's What to Expect
  2. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  3. WhatsApp Recall Feature Launch Imminent, Spotted on Windows Phone Beta
  4. Jio's Rs. 500 Phone, Honor 8 Pro Launch, Nokia 5, and More News This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy On Max With 4GB RAM, Front Flash Launched in India
  6. Alphabet's Larry Page Ordered to Answer Questions in Uber Lawsuit
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  8. Reliance Jio Customer Data Hacked? What the Company Has to Say
  9. New GST Rates Finder App Will Help You Verify Correctness of GST Charged
  10. Honor 8 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.