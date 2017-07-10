After launching the Vivo V5s back in April in Matte Black and Crown Gold colour variants, Vivo has now brought an Energetic Blue colour variant of the smartphone to Flipkart. The selfie-focused smartphone, which was initially priced at Rs. 18,990, also gets a new price tag of Rs. 17,990 for a limited period. You also get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 17,000 on all three colour variants.

Apart from the new peppy colour option everything else about the Vivo V5s remains the same. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent instant discount all prepaid orders, extra 5 percent off when using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, as well as Rs. 2,000 worth of Goibibo hotel/ flight vouchers, and Rs. 500 worth of BookMyShow movie ticket vouchers. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass on top. It runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo smartphones are known for their selfie cameras, and the Vivo V5s highlights the same with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with a 'Moonlight Glow' front light and an f/2.0 aperture, and Face Beauty 6.0 app. Over on the back you get a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF and dual-LED flash. In our review of the smartphone, we found that the front camera does well to captures a good amount of detail and colours in daylight and is fares decently under low-light conditions as well.

The Vivo V5s is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Micro-USB with OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. The handset runs on a 3000mAh non-removable battery, weighs 154 grams, and measures 153.8x75.5x7.55mm.