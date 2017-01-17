Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Vivo V5 Plus With Dual Front Cameras Gets Listed by Third-Party Retailer; Price, Specifications Revealed

 
17 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo V5 Plus With Dual Front Cameras Gets Listed by Third-Party Retailer; Price, Specifications Revealed

Highlights

  • The phone has been priced at MYR 1,799 (Rs. 27,400) in Malaysia
  • The V5 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor
  • The phone features a dual-camera setup at front

Earlier this month, Vivo started sending out invites for the India launch of its V5 Plus smartphone that is scheduled to be on January 23. Now the smartphone has been made available for pre-orders by a third-party retailer in Malaysia and the specifications of the device have been revealed. The smartphone has been priced at MYR 1,799 (Rs. 27,400) by the retailer.

As already announced by the company, the biggest highlight of Vivo V5 Plus is the dual front-facing camera setup. The specifications detailed on Malaysian website DirectD further reveal that the V5 Plus runs on Android Marshmallow and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, the area where the phone truly shines is its camera department.

In terms of optics, the dual-SIM smartphone is listed to come with a 16-megapixel rear camera, tagged with LED flash and a dual-camera setup at the front (20-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors). The Vivo V5 Plus comes with inbuilt storage of 64GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It houses a 3160mAh battery that supports fast charging. In terms of connectivity options, the V5 Plus offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

As per the retailers listing, the smartphone measures 153.8x75.5x7.6 mm and weighs 158.6 grams. The Vivo V5 Plus comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded right into the home button. To recall, the Vivo V5 Plus smartphone was first unveiled alongside Vivo V5 at latter's launch event in November.

We will get to know the pricing of the smartphone for India when the phone launches in the country next week.

Tags: Vivo V5 Plus, Vivo Smartphones, Vivo V5 Plus Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Vivo v5 Plus Price
How to Use Facebook Messenger Without a Facebook Account
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Vivo V5 Plus With Dual Front Cameras Gets Listed by Third-Party Retailer; Price, Specifications Revealed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  3. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  4. 7 Smartphones Expected to Launch at MWC 2017
  5. Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
  6. Lenovo Z2 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India
  7. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  8. Snapdeal Details Launch Offers for Google Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones
  9. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  10. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.