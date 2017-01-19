Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched

 
19 January 2017
Highlights

  • Vivo V5 Plus will be launched on January 23 in India
  • V5 Lite comes with a 16-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies
  • Both phones run Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Ahead of the smartphone's India launch on January 23, Vivo has officially unveiled Vivo V5 Plus smartphone and the biggest highlight of the device, as already expected, is its front-facing dual camera setup. The company has further introduced a lower-specced version of the V5 smartphone in the form of V5 Lite. Interestingly, V5 Plus was recently made available for pre-orders by a third-party retailer in Malaysia and the specifications of the device had already been revealed.

The dual-SIM Vivo V5 Plus smartphone runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, the company's entire focus with this smartphone seems to have been on its camera department.

In terms of optics, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel rear camera, tagged with LED flash. However, the truly defining aspect in the camera department comes in the form of a dual camera setup at the front (20-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors). The 20-megapixel camera on the Vivo V5 Plus makes use of Sony's IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens system, while the 8-megapixel camera captures depth-of-field information.

This effectively means that the smartphone's front camera setup can produce 'Bokeh' effect, made popular by iPhone 7 Plus. Notably, unlike the Apple flagship, the Vivo smartphone is capable of producing this effect with front camera setup instead of rear module.

The Vivo V5 Plus comes with inbuilt storage of 64GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It houses a 3160mAh battery that supports fast charging. In terms of connectivity options, the V5 Plus offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The listing of the phone on company's website suggests that it will be made available by the company in Gold colour option only.

The smartphone measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams. The Vivo V5 Plus comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded right into the home button.

vivo v5 lite story Vivo V5 Lite Story

Coming to the Vivo V5 Lite smartphone, just like other recent phones launched by the company, this smartphone also features a capable 16-megapixel camera at the front. The device comes with a 'Selfie Spotlight' feature that, as per company's claims, creates lighting effects required for 'picture-perfect' images. The phone will be made available in Crown Gold and Rose Gold colours.

The Vivo V5 Lite runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. The V5 Lite is powered by an octa-core 64-bit processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. At front, we have a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

The smartphone comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The V5 Lite houses a 3000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity options, the device offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, OTG, FM radio, and GPS. It measures 153.8x75.5x7.6mm and weighs 155 grams.

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo V5 Plus

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3160mAh
Vivo V5 Lite

Vivo V5 Lite

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
