Vivo V5 Plus Selfie-Focused Smartphone Goes on Sale in India Today

 
01 February 2017
Vivo V5 Plus Selfie-Focused Smartphone Goes on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • The smartphone sports a dual front camera setup
  • It went up for pre-orders via offline retailers in the country earlier
  • The Vivo V5 Plus will be sold at Rs. 27,980 in India

The Vivo V5 Plus will be available to buy in India from Wednesday. The selfie-focused smartphone will go on sale via offline and online retailers. To recall, the smartphone went up for pre-orders last week, and has been priced at Rs. 27,980.

The dual-SIM Vivo V5 Plus runs on the company's Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Its biggest highlight is its dual front camera setup. It sports a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens system, while it also sports a 8-megapixel camera that's meant to capture depth-of-field information. On the rear, Vivo V5 Plus bears a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash. It comes with a fingerprint scanner on the Home Button.

Vivo V5 Plus First Impressions

The Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC that's coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Vivo V5 Plus features 64GB of inbuilt storage that's non-expandable. It offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. It measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams. It is powered by a 3055mAh battery in India.

