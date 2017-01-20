Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vivo V5 Plus Reportedly Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India at Rs. 27,980

 
20 January 2017
Vivo V5 Plus Reportedly Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India at Rs. 27,980

Highlights

  • Vivo will officially launch the V5 Plus in India on Monday
  • It has now gone up for pre-orders via offline retailers in the country
  • The Vivo V5 Plus will be sold at Rs. 27,980 in India

Chinese mobile maker Vivo is all set to officially launch its new selfie-focused smartphone V5 Plus on Monday, and the smartphone is now reportedly available for pre-orders through retail stores in the country, priced at Rs. 27,980.

As reported by established Mumbai-based offline retailer, Mahesh Telecom, interested buyers can book the the Vivo V5 Plus offline ahead of its official launch. As a complimentary gift, users will reportedly also get a VR box along with the smartphone at Rs. 27,980.

The Vivo V5 Plus was officially confirmed on Thursday by the company, along with a toned-down variant called V5 Lite.

Vivo's new smartphone is all about selfies, and the company claims it can take impressive selfie-photographs with a Bokeh effect. This is enabled by the dual camera setup at the front (20-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors). The 20-megapixel front camera uses Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens system, whereas the 8-megapixel shooter is used for collecting the depth of field, which is better known as the Bokeh effect. The smartphone packs a 16-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash.

Other specifications include a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, inbuilt storage of 64GB that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), and a 3160mAh battery that supports fast charging. It runs Funtouch OS 3.0-based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo V5 Plus

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3160mAh
Vivo V5 Lite

Vivo V5 Lite

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
