Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition to Launch Today

 
04 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition to Launch Today

Highlights

  • The handset will be IPL-inspired
  • The Vivo V5 Plus was launched in January in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 27,980

With IPL 2017 set to start on Wednesday, April 5, title sponsor Vivo will launch on Tuesday the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition model to mark the event. The new model will be unveiled at an event in Hyderabad a day ahead of the official IPL 2017 launch. IPL 2017 opening ceremony and first match are on Wednesday.

Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition

It is unlikely that Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition smartphone will have specifications different from those of the standard model, but the outer design would presumably be tweaked. It may have a few IPL-related apps pre-loaded as well. The availability and price of the device will be announced at the event on Tuesday.

The Vivo V5 Plus smartphone was launched in India in January, and is priced at Rs. 27,980. The device was made available with both offline and online retailers in February.

Vivo V5 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM selfie-focused smartphone runs on the company's Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Its biggest highlight is its dual front camera setup. It sports a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens system, while it also sports a 8-megapixel camera that's meant to capture depth-of-field information.

On the rear, Vivo V5 Plus bears a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash. It comes with a fingerprint scanner on the Home Button. The Vivo V5 Plus (Review) sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC that's coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Vivo V5 Plus features 64GB of inbuilt storage that's non-expandable. It offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. It measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams. It is powered by a 3055mAh battery in India.

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo V5 Plus

Rs.24,700
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build, popular design
  • Good set of cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Sharp and vivid display
  • Bad
  • No expandable storage
  • Lacks Wi-Fi ac, NFC or Type-C USB
  • Feels overpriced
Read detailed Vivo V5 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3055mAh
Tags: Vivo, Vivo V5 plus Launch, IPL 2017, IPL, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Gmail for Android Now Features Gboard Keyboard GIF Support
Twitter Egg Default Profile Photo Replaced by Human Silhouette
LeEco Le 1S
Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition to Launch Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LeEco Le 1S
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  2. Moto G5 Set to Launch in India Today - Watch Live Stream
  3. WhatsApp to Soon Let You Share Multiple Contacts at Once
  4. Sony Xperia XZs First Impressions
  5. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Fastest in India Once Again: TRAI Data
  6. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: Answers to All Your Questions
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  9. Android 7.1.2 Update Now Rolling Out to Nexus and Pixel Devices
  10. Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Iris Scanner, OZO Audio Tech
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.