Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Smartphone Launched in India

 
04 April 2017
Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Smartphone Launched in India

Highlights

  • It bears the same specifications as the original
  • The smartphone comes with the IPL logo engraved on the rear panel
  • Unlike the original, it bears a Matte Black colour

Vivo on Tuesday launched the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition model, just ahead of the IPL 2017's opening ceremony and first match on Wednesday. The smartphone will be available from April 10 via Flipkart, retail stores, and Vivo-exclusive stores. Pricing will be announced around the same time.

So, what makes the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition smartphone different from its regular Vivo V5 Plus (Review) counterpart? It sports a new colour variant (Matte Black) and bears the IPL logo engraved on the rear panel.

The Vivo V5 Plus smartphone was launched in India in January, and is priced at Rs. 27,980. The device was made available with both offline and online retailers in February. The dual-SIM selfie-focused smartphone runs on the company's Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Its biggest highlight is its dual front camera setup. It sports a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens system, while it also sports a 8-megapixel camera that's meant to capture depth-of-field information.

On the rear, Vivo V5 Plus bears a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash. It comes with a fingerprint scanner on the Home Button. The Vivo V5 Plus (Review) sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC that's coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Vivo V5 Plus features 64GB of inbuilt storage that's non-expandable. It offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. It measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams. It is powered by a 3055mAh battery in India.

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo V5 Plus

Rs.24,650
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build, popular design
  • Good set of cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Sharp and vivid display
  • Bad
  • No expandable storage
  • Lacks Wi-Fi ac, NFC or Type-C USB
  • Feels overpriced
Read detailed Vivo V5 Plus review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3055mAh
