Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo India Says Greater Noida Unit Layoffs Part of Right-Sizing Operations

 
26 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo India Says Greater Noida Unit Layoffs Part of Right-Sizing Operations

Highlights

  • Some media reports point out at the layoffs occuring at Vivo India
  • Vivo India has issued statements saying that these are right decisions
  • Vivo recently extended the title sponsorship contract with IPL

Vivo India on Wednesday said that the layoffs at its manufacturing unit in Greater Noida are in line with the company's business decision.

Reacting to earlier media reports, the China-based smartphone maker said: "We look at staffing the right size in various divisions to improve productivity. The layoff is in line with this business decision."

"We have strictly adhered to the rules and regulations and the contract, and are taking all the right measures to ensure a peaceful transition keeping their best interests in consideration," Vivo India said in a statement.

Media reports on Tuesday said employees from Vivo India's Greater Noida unit were laid off without any prior notice.

They were asked to wind up their work and leave post lunch as there was not enough work from them, the reports added.

The move led to a scuffle between the sacked employees with the security guards on Tuesday. There were reports that office property was damaged as well.

Vivo recently extended the title sponsorship contract with the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament by five more years.

Besides the IPL, the mobile company also has acquired the rights of becoming the title sponsors of the Pro-Kabaddi League for a period of five years. The deal was announced in May 2017 and it is valued at Rs. 300 crores.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vivo, Vivo India, Mobiles, India, Vivo India Layoffs
Airtel 4G VoLTE Services Pan-India Rollout to Be Completed by March 2018: Vittal
Vivo India Says Greater Noida Unit Layoffs Part of Right-Sizing Operations
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  2. Xiaomi Launches Nougat-Based MIUI 9: New Features and Download Date
  3. Xiaomi Mi 5X With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 7.0-Based MIUI 9 Launched
  4. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  6. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  7. Should You Be Worried About the Rise of AI?
  8. Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Renders Leak With 3.5mm Audio Jack Absent
  9. Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM, Dual Cameras, ShatterShield Display Launched
  10. USB 3.2 Type-C Specification Announced, Doubles Data Transfer Speeds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.