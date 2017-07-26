Vivo India on Wednesday said that the layoffs at its manufacturing unit in Greater Noida are in line with the company's business decision.

Reacting to earlier media reports, the China-based smartphone maker said: "We look at staffing the right size in various divisions to improve productivity. The layoff is in line with this business decision."

"We have strictly adhered to the rules and regulations and the contract, and are taking all the right measures to ensure a peaceful transition keeping their best interests in consideration," Vivo India said in a statement.

Media reports on Tuesday said employees from Vivo India's Greater Noida unit were laid off without any prior notice.

They were asked to wind up their work and leave post lunch as there was not enough work from them, the reports added.

The move led to a scuffle between the sacked employees with the security guards on Tuesday. There were reports that office property was damaged as well.

Vivo recently extended the title sponsorship contract with the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament by five more years.

Besides the IPL, the mobile company also has acquired the rights of becoming the title sponsors of the Pro-Kabaddi League for a period of five years. The deal was announced in May 2017 and it is valued at Rs. 300 crores.