Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Videocon Metal Pro 2 4G With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
21 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Videocon Metal Pro 2 4G With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Videocon has announced an introductory price of Rs. 6,999
  • It will be available in Grey and Gold colour variants
  • It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash

Videocon Mobile on Monday launched a new 4G VoLTE smartphone in India. Called the Videocon Metal Pro 2, the smartphone is set to go on sale across multi-brand retail stores in the country by the end of the month. The highlight of the smartphone is its 13-megapixel rear camera. Videocon has announced an introductory price of Rs. 6,999, and a 100-day replacement policy. It will be available in Grey and Gold colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Videocon Metal Pro 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. Optics on the smartphone include a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 3.2-megapixel front camera.

The Videocon Metal Pro 2 comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, FM radio, and Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Videocon Metal Pro 2 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 2000mAh removable battery, and measures 145.2x72.6x8.4mm.

Speaking on the launch, Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Videocon Mobiles, said, "At Videocon, we are committed towards meaningful innovations that delight our consumers and the new Metal Pro 2 is an outcome of our aspirations. Metal Pro 2 is a slim and stunning device, which has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the users who always look for classy, yet technically advanced smartphones.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Videocon Metal Pro 2

Videocon Metal Pro 2

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.25GHz quad-core

Front Camera

3.2-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2000mAh
Tags: Videocon, Videocon Mobile, Videocon Metal Pro 2 Specifications, Videocon Metal Pro 2 Price in India, Mobiles, Android
AI Revolution Will Be All About Humans, Says Siri Trailblazer
Final Fantasy XV Windows PC Version Revealed, Out ‘Early 2018’
Videocon Metal Pro 2 4G With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  2. OnePlus 5 8GB RAM Variant Now Available in Slate Gray Colour in India
  3. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  4. Nokia 8 Pre-Orders Begin, Price Lower Than Expected
  5. Last Day to Register for First Nokia 6 Sale on Amazon India
  6. Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 14,999
  7. Gionee X1 With 4G VoLTE Support, 3000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. This Is How the OxygenOS App Locker on OnePlus Phones Can Be Bypassed
  9. Final Fantasy XV Windows PC Version Revealed, Out ‘Early 2018’
  10. Galaxy Note 8 Accidentally Listed on Samsung's Online Retail Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.