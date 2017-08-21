Videocon Mobile on Monday launched a new 4G VoLTE smartphone in India. Called the Videocon Metal Pro 2, the smartphone is set to go on sale across multi-brand retail stores in the country by the end of the month. The highlight of the smartphone is its 13-megapixel rear camera. Videocon has announced an introductory price of Rs. 6,999, and a 100-day replacement policy. It will be available in Grey and Gold colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Videocon Metal Pro 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. Optics on the smartphone include a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 3.2-megapixel front camera.

The Videocon Metal Pro 2 comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, FM radio, and Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Videocon Metal Pro 2 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 2000mAh removable battery, and measures 145.2x72.6x8.4mm.

Speaking on the launch, Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Videocon Mobiles, said, "At Videocon, we are committed towards meaningful innovations that delight our consumers and the new Metal Pro 2 is an outcome of our aspirations. Metal Pro 2 is a slim and stunning device, which has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the users who always look for classy, yet technically advanced smartphones.